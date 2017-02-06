BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 6 Alico Inc
* Alico Inc announces first quarter financial results for fiscal year 2017 highlighted by ($1.7) million of net income, $3.2 million of EBITDA, and ($17.4) million of net cash used in operating activities
* Q1 loss per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.