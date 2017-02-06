BRIEF-India's Centrum Capital March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net pat 304.5 million rupees versus profit 25.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 First Republic Bank :
* First Republic announces pricing of $400,000,000 subordinated notes offering
* First Republic Bank - pricing of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its subordinated notes due 2047
* First Republic Bank - subordinated notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.625 pct per annum and, unless previously redeemed, will mature on Feb. 13, 2047 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Declared dividend for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 April 2017, payable to shareholders, of US$4.57 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)