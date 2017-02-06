Feb 6 First Republic Bank :

* First Republic announces pricing of $400,000,000 subordinated notes offering

* First Republic Bank - pricing of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its subordinated notes due 2047

* First Republic Bank - subordinated notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.625 pct per annum and, unless previously redeemed, will mature on Feb. 13, 2047