Feb 6 FMC Corp
* FMC Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year
2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.20 to $3.60
* FMC Corp says qtrly consolidated GAAP earnings per
diluted share of $0.12
* FMC Corp says qtrly consolidated adjusted earnings per
diluted share of $0.88
* FMC Corp- Segment revenue for full year of 2017 is
anticipated to be approximately $315 million to $355 million for
FMC Lithium
* FMC Corp- Expects adjusted earnings per share to be in
range of $3.20 to $3.60 for full year 2017
* FMC Corp says for Q4, FMC reported revenue of $866
million, a 4 percent decrease over same period in 2015
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $915.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FMC Corp - For 2017 full-year FMC agricultural solutions
segment revenue is expected to be approximately $2.2 billion to
$2.4 billion
* FMC Corp- Segment revenue for full year of 2017 is
anticipated to be approximately $750 million to $790 million for
FMC Health and Nutrition
* FMC Corp - For full year of 2017, FMC Health and
Nutrition segment revenue is anticipated to be approximately
$750 million to $790 million
