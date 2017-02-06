BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 6 Cellectis SA :
* FDA grants cellectis IND approval to proceed with the clinical development of UCART123, the first gene edited off-the-shelf car t-cell product candidate developed in the U.S.
* Intends to initiate phase 1 trials in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.