BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 6 Alliance One International Inc
* Alliance One International reports improved sales volumes and improved gross profit as a percentage of sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2016
* Q3 loss per share $1.73
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion
* Qtrly sales decreased 7.5% to $454.5 million
* Alliance One International Inc sees fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA in a range of approximately $145.0-$165.0 million
* Alliance One International Inc says "initial reports indicate larger 2017 crops that we have begun to purchase in Brazil"
* Alliance One International Inc says experienced some shipping delays in Turkey due to timing of crop purchases from farmers that will push sales, profitability to next year
* Alliance One International Inc says in quarter, improved performance throughout much of global operations offset impact created by adverse El Niño weather, stronger U.S. dollar
* Alliance One International Inc says at quarter end, inventory decreased $90.5 million to $845.1 million when compared to same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
