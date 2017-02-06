Feb 6 Silgan Holdings Inc :
* Silgan announces new senior notes offerings
* Silgan Holdings Inc - plans to offer $300 million
aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes maturing on
march 15, 2025
* Silgan Holdings Inc - plans to offer eur450 million
aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes maturing on
March 15, 2025
* Silgan Holdings- intends to use net proceeds from U.S.
Dollar notes offering to prepay portion of outstanding U.S.
Dollar term loans
* Silgan-Also intends to use proceeds from U.S. Dollar
notes offering to repay portion of outstanding revolving loans
under its senior credit facility
