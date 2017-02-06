UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 6 Stornoway Diamond Corp
* Stornoway announces 2016 production results and 2017 guidance
* 2017 operating cost guidance of C$59.68 per tonne processed
* Stornoway Diamond -2017 production guidance of 1.7 million carats produced and 1.8 million carats sold, at an average diamond price between $100 and $132 per carat
* Stornoway Diamond Corp- Operating costs for 2017 forecast at C$59.68 per tonne processed, being C$70.41 per carat processed and C$66.49 per carat sold
* Stornoway Diamond Corp - In 2017 Stornoway plans to mine 4.4 million tonnes of ore and waste from open pits and 0.5 million tonnes from underground mine
* Stornoway Diamond Corp - For 2017, capital costs are forecast at C$78.7 million
* Stornoway Diamond Corp- Stornoway forecasts average diamond pricing during 2017 of between $100 and $132 per carat
* Stornoway-For 2017 being cautious with diamond price forecasting,due to uncertain market conditions,reduction in pricing for smaller,lower quality items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high