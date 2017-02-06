BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 6 Modine Manufacturing Co
* Modine reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.74 to $0.80
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 sales rose 6.4 percent to $349.8 million
* Sees full fiscal year-over-year sales up 9 to 11 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
