Feb 6 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc

* Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue $7.052 million versus $11.46 million

* Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc qtrly production of 2,517,414 MCFE, compared to 3,143,400 MCFE for 2016 Q1

* Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc - Compared to 2016 Q1, Q1 2017 oil production decreased 29% to 75,636 barrels

* Panhandle Oil and Gas - Evaluating higher risk exploration areas on mineral acreage in Woodford Shale in Andrews, Winkler Counties, San Andres Formation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: