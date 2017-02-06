Feb 6 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc
* Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. reports fiscal 2017 first
quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue $7.052 million versus $11.46 million
* Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc qtrly production of 2,517,414
MCFE, compared to 3,143,400 MCFE for 2016 Q1
* Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc - Compared to 2016 Q1, Q1 2017
oil production decreased 29% to 75,636 barrels
* Panhandle Oil and Gas - Evaluating higher risk exploration
areas on mineral acreage in Woodford Shale in Andrews, Winkler
Counties, San Andres Formation
