Feb 6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
:
* Teva appoints Dr. Yitzhak Peterburg as interim chief
executive officer, succeeding Erez Vigodman
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - Sol J. Barer named
chairman of board
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - board of directors is
undertaking a search to identify a permanent chief executive
officer
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd- Yitzhak Peterburg has
stepped down from his role as chairman in order to serve as
interim chief executive officer
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says Erez Vigodman is
stepping down following a mutual agreement between board of Teva
and Vigodman
