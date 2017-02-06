Feb 6 Post Holdings Inc

* POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERINGS

* PRICED $1,000.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025 AT PAR

* COMPANY PRICED $750.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 AT PAR

* INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REDEEM ITS 6.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021 AND ITS 7.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

* $1,750.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES REPRESENTED AN INCREASE FROM ORIGINAL OFFERING SIZE OF $1,500.0 MILLION