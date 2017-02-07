Feb 7 Ametek Inc
* Ametek announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.47
* Q4 sales $973 million versus I/B/E/S view $970.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q4 earnings per share $0.58 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.34 to $2.46
* Ametek inc- "we expect Q1 2017 sales to be roughly flat
versus last year's Q1"
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters
* "we anticipate 2017 sales to be up mid-single digits
versus 2016, with organic sales up low-single digit"
* Ametek - expect Q1 2017 sales to be roughly flat versus
last year's q1 and estimate our earnings to be approximately
$0.55 to $0.57 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $975.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
