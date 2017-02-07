Feb 7 Archer Daniels Midland Co

* Adm reports fourth quarter earnings of $0.73 per share, $0.75 per share on an adjusted basis

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.73

* Archer daniels midland co - q4 revenue $16,501 million versus $16,445 million last year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $16.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Archer daniels midland co - in quarter, ag services saw good execution in north america amid strong global demand for u.s. Commodities

* Qtrly oilseeds processing results were comparable to challenging year-ago period

* Qtrly agricultural services operating profit $237 million versus $219 million

* Qtrly oilseeds processing operating profit $233 million versus $426 million