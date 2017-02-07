Feb 7 Fidelity National Information Services Inc

* Fis reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.14 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.15 to $4.30

* Q4 revenue rose 30.4 percent to $2.4 billion

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $3.82

* Fidelity national information services sees 2017 reported revenue growth of 1 to 2 percent; sees 2017 organic revenue growth of 2 to 3 percent

* Fy2017 revenue view $9.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.29, revenue view $9.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For quarter, organic revenue increased 4.8 percent

* Fidelity national information services - q4 revenue increased 30.4 percent on a reported basis to $2.4 billion, from $1.9 billion in prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: