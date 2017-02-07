BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Cardinal Health Inc -
* Second-quarter revenue for pharmaceutical segment increased 5 percent to $29.7 billion
* Having completed more than half its fiscal year, company is adjusting its fiscal year 2017 guidance range for non-gaap diluted EPS
* Cardinal Health reports second-quarter results for fiscal year 2017
* Q2 revenue $33.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $33.55 billion
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $5.35 to $5.50 from continuing operations
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.02
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pricing in generic pharmaceutical market was a significant headwind for pharmaceutical segment profit and enterprise operating earnings
* Q2 non-gaap diluted EPS attributable to Cardinal Health Inc $1.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,