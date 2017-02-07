BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 S&P Global Inc
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.28
* Q4 earnings per share $2.05
* Q4 revenue $1.4 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* S&P Global Inc - excluding impact of divestitures and recent acquisitions, FY organic revenue growth is expected to be mid single-digits
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be $5.90 to $6.15
* S&P Global Inc - 2017 GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be $5.65 to $5.90
* In 2017, company anticipates continuing its share repurchase program, subject to market conditions
* For 4th quarter, ratings revenue increased 14 pct to $658 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.