Feb 7 TransDigm Group Inc
* TransDigm Group reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.57
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 sales $814 million versus I/B/E/S view $804.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $9.15 to $9.43
* Sees FY 2017 sales $3.52 billion to $3.57 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $12.12, revenue view $3.54
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* TransDigm Group - "we are modestly Increasing our full
year guidance to primarily reflect slightly higher revenues and
a modest Increase in margin"
* TransDigm Group Inc says 2017 adjusted earnings per share
are expected to be in range of $12.02 to $12.30 per share
* TransDigm Group Inc - business jet and helicopter markets
"remained weak" in quarter
