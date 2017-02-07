BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 7 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd -
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited initiates prepackaged chapter 11 proceedings pursuant to restructuring support agreements
* Expects to implement restructuring, emerge from court-supervised process expeditiously, which is expected to be concluded within 60 days
* Under plan, creditors holding in excess of $290.1 million principal amount are to receive about $84.0 million in cash in full settlement of indebtedness
* Expects cash on hand, cash from operating activities, and cash expected to be made available under a cash collateral order
* Vessels will continue to operate as scheduled
* Being advised by investment banking firm of Miller Buckfire & Co. and is receiving financial advice from Alixpartners, Llp
* Vendors, trade creditors, employees and unsecured creditors to be paid in full
* Plan supported by lenders and bondholders
* Proposed plan will restructure co's and subsidiaries' secured debt and pay in full allowed claims of unsecured creditors
* Says cash on hand and cash to be made available will be sufficient to fund its projected cash needs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION