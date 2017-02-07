BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Aramark :
* Aramark reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 revenue $3.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.72 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $1.95 including items
* Aramark - board authorizes $250 million of share repurchases over two years
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aramark - is now expecting improved full-year free cash flow of greater than $350 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,