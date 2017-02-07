BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 Liberty Property Trust
* Liberty Property Trust announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 FFO per share $0.41
* Q4 earnings per share $1.33
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly same store operating income increased by 0.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.