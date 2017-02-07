UPDATE 7-Oil edges up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
Feb 7 Lennox International Inc
* Lennox International reports strong fourth quarter to cap year of record profit and cash flow
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.50 from continuing operations
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.94 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 3 to 7 percent
* Q4 revenue $897 million versus i/b/e/s view $883 million
* Lennox international inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $100 million
* Lennox international inc sees stock repurchases of $250 million in 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.85, revenue view $3.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.