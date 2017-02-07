BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd -
* White Mountains reports fourth quarter results
* Reported Dec. 31, 2016 book value per share of $790 and adjusted book value per share of $794
* "Still have about $1.8 billion in undeployed capital and continue to look for opportunities"
* Net written premiums were $236 million in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.