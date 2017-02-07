BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 Taubman Centers Inc
* Taubman centers announces the amendment and restatement of $1.1 billion line of credit including additional $300 million unsecured term loan
* Taubman centers inc- $1.1 billion revolving line of credit has been extended to february 2021, with two six-month extension options
* Proceeds from $300 million term loan were used to repay existing balances on company's lines of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.