Feb 7 Taubman Centers Inc

* Taubman centers announces the amendment and restatement of $1.1 billion line of credit including additional $300 million unsecured term loan

* Taubman centers inc- $1.1 billion revolving line of credit has been extended to february 2021, with two six-month extension options

* Proceeds from $300 million term loan were used to repay existing balances on company's lines of credit