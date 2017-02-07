BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Autodesk Inc
* Carl Bass has decided to step down as president and chief executive officer, effective February 8
* Announces CEO transition
* Reaffirms Q4 and FY17 guidance
* Board has instituted a CEO search to consider candidates
* Sachem head designees Scott Ferguson and Jeff Clarke to resign from board
* Bass will remain on staff as a special advisor to company in support of transition to a new CEO
* Crawford Beveridge will remain non-executive chairman of board
* Says new agreement between Autodesk and Sachem Head Capital Management LP
* Says agreement calls for two of Sachem head's 2016 director nominees, Scott Ferguson and Jeff Clarke, to resign from board of directors
* Sachem Head Capital has agreed to continue until June 2018 their earlier standstill and voting agreement provisions
* Board will begin a search for a new independent director candidate, who will join when Ferguson and Clarke step down
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.57, revenue view $2.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $472.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,