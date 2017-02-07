Feb 7 Kroger Co

* Kroger and murray's cheese announce merger

* Financial terms of merger were not disclosed.

* Says Murray's former owner and president, Rob Kaufelt, will remain affiliated with business as a strategic adviser

* purchased equity of Murray's Cheese, as well as its flagship location on Bleecker Street in New York City

* Nick Tranchina will continue to lead Murray's cheese team in New York