Feb 7 Arrow Financial Corp :

* Arrow CFO to retire

* Terry R. Goodemote has indicated his intention to retire from company

* Search for Goodemote's successor will begin immediately

* Goodemote has indicated that he will continue in his current role until his successor is chosen

* Goodemote may remain with co, after co finds Goodemote's successor, in an advisory capacity to support transition to his successor