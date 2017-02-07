BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 Arrow Financial Corp :
* Arrow CFO to retire
* Terry R. Goodemote has indicated his intention to retire from company
* Search for Goodemote's successor will begin immediately
* Goodemote has indicated that he will continue in his current role until his successor is chosen
* Goodemote may remain with co, after co finds Goodemote's successor, in an advisory capacity to support transition to his successor
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.