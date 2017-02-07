BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 PAM Transportation Services Inc :
* P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. announces results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 revenue $108.4 million versus $102.4 million
* Net income of $0.11 per share for Q4 of 2016
* Total operating revenues increased to $108.4 million for q4 of 2016 compared to $102.4 million for q4 of 2015
* In quarter "overcapacity in industry resulted in sustained downward rate pressure while cost increases in our operating costs"
* In 2017, see new opportunities with new retail,manufacturing customers,most of which either have facilities or suppliers in Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,