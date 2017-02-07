BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc
* Gilead Sciences announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.70 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $2.34
* Q4 revenue $7.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.15 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gilead Sciences Inc qtrly harvoni sales $1,640 million versus $3,345 million
* Gilead Sciences Inc qtrly sovaldi sales $541 million versus $1,547 million
* Gilead Sciences Inc sees full year 2017 net product sales $22.5 billion - $24.5 billion
* Gilead Sciences Inc sees full year 2017 net product sales $22,500 - $24,500 million
* Gilead Sciences sees 2017 diluted EPS impact of acquisition-related,up-front collaboration, stock-based compensation and other expenses $0.84 -$0.91
* Gilead Sciences Inc sees 2017 non gaap product gross margin 86% - 88% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,