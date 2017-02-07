BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 Middlefield Banc Corp
* Middlefield Banc Corp. reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Middlefield Banc -Annualized ROE and ROA for 2016 Q4 were 9.02% and 0.85%, respectively, compared with 11.26% and 0.96% for 2015 Q4
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.