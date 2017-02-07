BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
* Pioneer Natural Resources Company reports fourth quarter 2016 financial and operating results and announces 2017 capital program
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co sees planning capital expenditures for 2017 of $2.8 billion
* Q4 loss per share $0.26
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - Pioneer expects to place approximately 260 gross horizontal wells on production in spraberry/wolfcamp during 2017
* Pioneer Natural Resources - Sees 2017 production growth rate for spraberry/wolfcamp ranges from 30% to 34%, with oil production increasing 33% to 37%
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - "Company assumes that it will continue to reject ethane throughout 2017 based on continuing weak market conditions"
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - 2017 capital budget is expected to be funded from forecasted operating cash flow of $2.2 billion and cash on hand
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co sees Q1 2017 production is forecasted to average 243 mboepd to 248 mboepd
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co sees Q1 2017 production costs are expected to average $7.75 per boe to $9.75 per boe
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co sees Q1 2017 total exploration and abandonment expense is forecasted to be $20 million to $30 million
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - Quarterly production grew by 3 mboepd compared to Q3 of 2016
* Q4 revenues and other income $1,168 million versus $1,074 million
* Q4 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,