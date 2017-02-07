BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Walt Disney Co
* Walt Disney Co - Q1 revenue $14,784 million versus $15,244 million
* Walt Disney Co qtrly media networks revenue $6,233 million versus $6,332 million
* Parks and resorts revenues for quarter increased 6% to $4.6 billion
* Walt Disney Co - Cable networks revenues for quarter decreased 2% to $4.4 billion and operating income decreased 11% to $0.9 billion
* Studio entertainment revenues for quarter decreased 7% to $2.5 billion
* The Walt Disney Company reports first quarter earnings for fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $1.55 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $1.55
* Q1 revenue view $15.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Walt Disney Co - Decrease in cable networks operating income for quarter was due to a "decrease at ESPN"
* Walt Disney - "Decrease at ESPN was due to higher programming costs and lower advertising revenue, partially offset by affiliate revenue growth" in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
