Feb 7 A-mark Precious Metals Inc

* A-Mark Precious Metals reports fiscal second quarter and six month 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 revenue $2.13 billion

* A-Mark Precious Metals Inc - in quarter, gold ounces sold increased 10% to 772,000 ounces from 699,000 for three months ended December 30, 2015

* A-Mark Precious Metals Inc - in quarter, silver ounces sold decreased 31% to 22.8 million ounces from 32.8 million from three months ended December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: