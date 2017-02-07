BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc
* Parsley Energy announces consolidating midland basin acquisition, revises 2017 capital program and operating guidance, and provides updates on 4Q16 operations, year-end 2016 reserves, and recent hedging activity
* Parsley Energy Inc says deal for purchase price of approximately $2.8 billion
* Parsley Energy Inc says upon deal completion, pending acquisition will add approximately 71,000 net acres to company's midland basin acreage portfolio
* Parsley Energy Inc says company expects to report 4Q16 capital expenditures of $155 million-$160 million
* Parsley Energy Inc says expects to report 4Q16 net production of 44.8-45.2 mboe per day
* Consideration consists of about $1.4 billion of cash and about 39.4 million units of Parsley Energy valued at about $1.4 billion
* Parsley Energy Inc says Parsley intends to finance cash portion of consideration through equity and debt offerings announced concurrently with acquisition
* Parsley Energy Inc says Parsley is raising 2017 net daily production guidance by 5 mboe per day to a range of 62-68 mboe per day
* Parsley Energy Inc says increasing expected 4Q17 production from 70-80 mboe per day to 75-85 mboe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,