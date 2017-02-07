BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 Zillow Group Inc
* Zillow Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.13
* Q4 revenue $227.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $222.3 million
* Sees Q1 revenue $ 232 million to $ 237 million
* Sees FY revenue $ 1.03 billion to $ 1.05 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $235.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.