* Mobileiron announces strong fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.12

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $41 million to $43 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 7 to 16 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $175 million to $190 million

* Mobileiron Inc says Q4 gross billings were $55.4 million, up 14% year-over-year

* Mobileiron Inc says Q4 recurring billings, which represented 72% of gross billings, were $39.7 million, up 26% year-over-year

* Mobileiron Inc says Q4 recurring revenue was $30.2 million, up 16% year-over-year

* Mobileiron Inc sees Q1 gross billings between $44 million and $46 million, growth between 16% and 21% over last year

* Mobileiron Inc sees 2017 gross billings between $195 million and $210 million, growth between 7% and 15% over last year