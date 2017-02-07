BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 8 New Relic Inc
* New Relic announces third quarter of fiscal year 2017 results
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.27
* Q3 revenue $68.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $66.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 revenue between $70.3 million and $71.3 million
* Sees Q4 revenue between $70.3 million and $71.3 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 34% and 36%
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP net loss per share of between $0.14 and $0.16
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $69.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,