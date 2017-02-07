BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 8 Microchip Technology Inc
* Microchip Technology announces outstanding financial results for third quarter fiscal year 2017
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.05 from continuing operations
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2017 sales $872 million to $908 million
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.145
* Microchip Technology Inc - GAAP net sales for q3 of fiscal 2017 were $834.4 million, up 54.4%
* Microchip Technology Inc - non-GAAP net sales for q3 of fiscal 2017 were $881.2 million, up 59.6%
* Microchip Technology - revising long-term operating model upwards to 60% non-gaap gross margin, 36% non-gaap operating profit
* Microchip Technology Inc - capital expenditures for all of fiscal year 2017 are expected to be approximately $90 million.
* Sees Q4 earnings per share 71 to 81 cents
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01 to $1.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $861.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
