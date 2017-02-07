BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 Pzena Investment Management Inc
* Pzena Investment Management, Inc. reports results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.15
* Q4 revenue rose 5.1 percent to $29.1 million
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.27
* Pzena Investment Management Inc - average assets under management for Q4 of 2016 were $28.5 billion, an increase of 6.3 percent from $26.8 billion for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.