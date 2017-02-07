BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 sales $339.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $358.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 3 to 5 percent
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - Implementations underway for approximately $130 million in annualized new business won in past five quarters
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - Company confirms sales and eps outlook for fiscal 2017
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - As sales increase in remainder of fiscal 2017, we expect to improve operating leverage and margins
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - Sees FY 2017 adjusted net income in range of $1.15 to $1.20 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,