BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 HRG Group Inc
* HRG Group Inc reports first quarter results
* Q1 revenue fell 1.6 percent to $1.19 billion
* Q1 loss per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* HRG Group Inc says in light of strategic review process, HRG has elected to discontinue hosting quarterly conference calls Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.