BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 Genworth Financial Inc
* Genworth Financial announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted operating loss per share $0.27
* Q4 loss per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Genworth Financial Inc says Genworth and China Oceanwide continue to expect transaction to close by mid-2017
* Genworth Financial Inc qtrly total revenues $2,198 million versus $2,156 million
* Genworth Financial Inc - Book value per common share $25.37 at Q4 end versus $29.84 at Q3 end
* Genworth Financial Inc - Net investment income was $786 million in quarter, down from $805 million in prior quarter
* Q4 revenue view $2.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Genworth Financial Inc - Qtrly U.S. mortgage insurance segment adjusted operating income $61 million versus $41 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.