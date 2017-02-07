Feb 7 Genworth Financial Inc

* Genworth Financial announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted operating loss per share $0.27

* Q4 loss per share $0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genworth Financial Inc says Genworth and China Oceanwide continue to expect transaction to close by mid-2017

* Genworth Financial Inc qtrly total revenues $2,198 million versus $2,156 million

* Genworth Financial Inc - Book value per common share $25.37 at Q4 end versus $29.84 at Q3 end

* Genworth Financial Inc - Net investment income was $786 million in quarter, down from $805 million in prior quarter

* Q4 revenue view $2.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genworth Financial Inc - Qtrly U.S. mortgage insurance segment adjusted operating income $61 million versus $41 million a year ago