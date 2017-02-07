BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 Genworth MI Canada Inc
* Genworth MI Canada Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 operating earnings per share c$1.14
* Q4 earnings per share C$1.52
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Genworth MI Canada Inc qtrly new insurance written from transactional insurance was $5.1 billion, a decrease of $1.1 billion, or 18%
* Genworth MI Canada Inc qtrly new insurance written from portfolio insurance on low loan-to-value mortgages was $4.9 billion, a decrease of $4.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.