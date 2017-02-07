Feb 7 Genworth MI Canada Inc

* Genworth MI Canada Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 operating earnings per share c$1.14

* Q4 earnings per share C$1.52

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genworth MI Canada Inc qtrly new insurance written from transactional insurance was $5.1 billion, a decrease of $1.1 billion, or 18%

* Genworth MI Canada Inc qtrly new insurance written from portfolio insurance on low loan-to-value mortgages was $4.9 billion, a decrease of $4.7 billion