BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 8 Euronet Worldwide Inc
* Euronet Worldwide reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.99
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Q4 revenue $519.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $503 million
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share to be approximately $0.73
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange