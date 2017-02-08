BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Raging River Exploration Inc
* Raging River Exploration Inc. announces 2016 year end reserves, preliminary 2016 results and operations update
* Says Q4 2016 production averaged approximately 20,400 boe/d
* Says total capital expenditures within Q1 are expected to be $100 million
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders