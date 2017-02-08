UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 8 Golar Lng Partners Lp
* Golar LNG Partners LP announces pricing of public offering
* Says offering 4.50 million common shares
* Priced its offering of 4.5 million common units for total gross proceeds of approximately $103.5 million
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high