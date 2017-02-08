BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Genesee & Wyoming Inc :
* Genesee & Wyoming reports results for the fourth quarter of 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.99
* Q4 revenue $516.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $491 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders