BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Arcbest Corp :
* Arcbest announces fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 revenue $688.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $680.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29 excluding items
* Arcbest Corp -for 2017, total net capital expenditures are estimated to range from $145 million to $170 million
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders