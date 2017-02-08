BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Orbotech Ltd -
* Orbotech reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 revenue $215 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $180 million to $190 million
* Orbotech Ltd sees q1 gross margin to be in range of 45.5% - 46.0%
* Qtrly gaap and non-gaap EPS include negative impact of $4.8 million related to currency translation and hedging loss
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders