Feb 8 Walker & Dunlop Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $1.16

* Q4 revenue rose 47 percent to $178.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total transaction volume of $6.3 billion, up 34 percent from Q4'15

* Walker & Dunlop - on February 7, board reauthorized repurchase of up to $75.0 million of company's outstanding common stock over coming one-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: