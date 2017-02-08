BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Ats Automation Tooling Systems Inc
* ATS reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.12
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues were $237.4 million, 14% lower than a year ago
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.09, revenue view c$228.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly period end order backlog was $632 million, 16 percent higher than at December 27, 2015
* Says qtrly order bookings were $284 million, a 25 percent increase from Q3 of fiscal 2016
* ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc- on February 8, 2017, company announced that Andrew Hider had been appointed chief executive officer of ATS
* ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc- Current CEO Anthony Caputo will be stepping down and resigning from board of directors on February 15th, 2017
* ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc- Hider will assume leadership of ATS on March 6, 2017
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders